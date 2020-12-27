Green (calf) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

Green has missed the first two games of the year for his new team in Denver, but he was able to return to practice in a limited fashion on Sunday. The 30-year-old power forward may not quite be ready to return as the team opens up a back-to-back against Rockets and Kings on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Paul Millsap and Isaiah Hartenstein will continue to see expanded workloads while Green remains sidelined.