Green had 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and three rebounds in Monday's win over the Pacers.

Playing in his second game since returning from an injury absence, Green had one of his more efficient nights of the season, needing just 18 minutes to post his highest point total since Jan. 25. With Paul Millsap healthy, Green will likely remain in a bench role, though the two have split minutes relatively evenly thus far, with Millsap holding only a slight edge.