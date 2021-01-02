Green tallied eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in a loss to the Suns on Friday.

Green looked good in limited time on the court, making all three of his field-goal attempts -- including both of his tries from beyond the arc -- en route to eight points in only 12 minutes. He also contributed four boards and a pair of assists, though his performance was somewhat hampered by three turnovers and four personal fouls. Green missed Denver's first four contests due to a calf issue, but he could carve out an important reserve role with the team if he is able to produce as he did Friday.