Green (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Kings, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old sat out the preseason finale due to the left calf strain and won't be ready to begin the regular season. Isaiah Hartenstein could see more action off the bench in Green's absence.
