Green (shoulder) is starting Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Green was probable for Friday's contest after suffering a right shoulder strain during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards. He'll join the starting five for a third consecutive game while Paul Millsap (knee) remains sidelined.
