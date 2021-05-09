Green will start in Saturday's game against the Nets, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Green is set to make his first start since February 19 and just his fifth start of the season. Paul Millsap will shift to the bench as the Nuggets opt for a smaller lineup against the Nets.
