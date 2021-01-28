Green scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Green has recorded at least 15 points in each of his last three games. He's been reliant upon strong efficiency in that span -- he's shot 13-for-27 from the field and made eight of 20 three-pointers -- as he has not topped 24 minutes since Jan 14. While Green has also been solid on the boards, he has failed to produce in any other area of the stat sheet leaving with him a limited profile from a fantasy perspective.