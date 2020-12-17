Green totaled zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 126-95 victory over Portland.

Green is likely to be the first big off the bench for the Nuggets this season but, as demonstrated in the victory, he is not going to make a lot of fantasy noise. He has had moments of standard league value throughout his career but on the whole, he tends to float on and off waivers in most competitive formats. It seems as though that will be the case again this season barring any major injuries to the primary producers.