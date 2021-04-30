Green compiled 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Thursday's 121-11 win over the Raptors.

Although Green is far from consistent, he deserves serious consideration whenever Denver is on a back-to-back. As the frontcourt's primary backup, the veteran understands his role and knows how to provide a spark on both ends of the court when Nikola Jokic or Aaron Gordon need a break. Coach Michael Malone's ability to balance playing time in the rotation will be crucial during the playoffs, and Green will be a key factor in achieving that goal.