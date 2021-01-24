Green finished with 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and five rebounds in a double-overtime victory over Phoenix on Saturday.

Green entered the game amidst a shooting slump that saw him connect on only 26.9 percent of his field-goal attempts over his past three games, but the veteran forward snapped out of the cold streak by making half of his tries en route to his second-highest point total of the campaign. Green has connected on at least one three-pointer in each of his 12 contests this season, giving him modest value in the fantasy realm as a frontcourt player capable of collecting a respectable number of treys and boards.