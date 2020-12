Green (calf) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

Green was able to take part in portions of Sunday's practice, but he still isn't quite ready to return to game action due to a strained left calf. If the 30-year-old power forward is held out of the team's upcoming back-to-back, his next chance to play would come Friday against the Suns.