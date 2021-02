Green (shoulder) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Wizards, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

Green strained his shoulder against the Cavs on Feb. 19 and this will mark his third straight absence. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Green, who likely would've been set for an increased role with Paul Millsap (knee) sidelined with an injury of his own. Expect the Nuggets to start Michael Porter Jr. or rookie Zeke Nnaji at power forward Thursday.