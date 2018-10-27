Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: 'A ways away' from returning
Vanderbilt (foot) is "a ways away" from returning to game action, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
That quote comes courtesy of head coach Mike Malone, who didn't sound overly optimistic about getting Vanderbilt back anytime soon. The Nuggets certainly won't rush him back from offseason foot surgery, and the expectation all along was that 2018-19 would be more of a developmental year for the second-round pick.
