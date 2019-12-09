Vanderbilt totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal during Saturday's loss against Wisconsin.

Vanderbilt once again finished with a terrific showing, as the forward lead the team offensively by reaching the 21-point mark while also providing a major presence on the glass to secure a double-double. The Kentucky product has been fantastic in the G League thus far; he's averaging 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists over seven contests.