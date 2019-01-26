Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Assigned to G League
Vanderbilt was assigned Saturday to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats.
Vanderbilt made his NBA debut Friday against the Suns, posting one point, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in four minutes. However, his role with the Nuggets is expected to be minimal, so there's a strong chance he'll garner most of his playing time in the G League moving forward.
