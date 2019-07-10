Vanderbilt finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during the Nuggets' 95-82 loss to the Celtics in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

The 2018 second-round pick paced the Nuggets in boards while checking in second to Brandon Goodwin in scoring. Vanderbilt saw action in 17 regular-season games for Denver last season as a 19-year-old rookie, and he's receiving some valuable game reps thus far in Las Vegas. Through two games in the tournament, Vanderbilt has averaged 8.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 24.0 minutes.