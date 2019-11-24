Vanderbilt added 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block during Saturday's loss against Santa Cruz.

In his first G League game since his demotion Wednesday, Vanderbilt flooded the box score with a team-high 24 points across superb shooting from the field while flirting with a double-double. The Kentucky product is averaging 17.5 points through two G League games played.