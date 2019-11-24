Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Floods box score Saturday
Vanderbilt added 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block during Saturday's loss against Santa Cruz.
In his first G League game since his demotion Wednesday, Vanderbilt flooded the box score with a team-high 24 points across superb shooting from the field while flirting with a double-double. The Kentucky product is averaging 17.5 points through two G League games played.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Sent to G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Yet to leave the bench•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Plays three minutes in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Returns from G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Assigned to G League•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...