Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Inching towards return
Vanderbilt (foot) has taken part in practice the last few days, making it through defensive drills and some 3-on-3 while also taking time to focus on his jump shot, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Vanderbilt continues to make progress following offseason foot surgery, although a timetable for his return remains murky. He'll likely be sent to the G League when he's ready to see game action.
