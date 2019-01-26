Vanderbilt (foot) played four minutes Friday in the Nuggets' 132-95 trouncing of the Suns, finishing with one point (1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The No. 41 overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2018 NBA Draft, Vanderbilt saw his first competitive action Friday in 11 months after finally recovering from surgery for a right ankle/foot injury that dated back to his college days. The rookie turned in a surprisingly full line during his time on the court, but it's probably not anything that will motivate coach Michael Malone to make Vanderbilt a regular part of the rotation. The Nuggets will likely send Vanderbilt to the G League at some point in the near future to give him as many in-game reps as he can handle.