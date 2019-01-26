Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Makes NBA debut
Vanderbilt (foot) played four minutes Friday in the Nuggets' 132-95 trouncing of the Suns, finishing with one point (1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
The No. 41 overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2018 NBA Draft, Vanderbilt saw his first competitive action Friday in 11 months after finally recovering from surgery for a right ankle/foot injury that dated back to his college days. The rookie turned in a surprisingly full line during his time on the court, but it's probably not anything that will motivate coach Michael Malone to make Vanderbilt a regular part of the rotation. The Nuggets will likely send Vanderbilt to the G League at some point in the near future to give him as many in-game reps as he can handle.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable vs. Suns•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Inching towards return•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Partial participant in practices•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: 'A ways away' from returning•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....