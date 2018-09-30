Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Out Sunday
Vanderbilt has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Los Angeles due to right foot surgery.
Vanderbilt's status for the preseason still remains unclear as he continues to recover from right foot surgery. The rookie has not seen any action since being drafted back in June and played only 14 games with Kentucky last season.
