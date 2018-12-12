Vanderbilt (foot) is nearing a return to availability, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Vanderbilt is yet to play this season as he works back from offseason surgery on his right foot, but he's been a limited participant in recent practices, which is a major step in the right direction. The rookie could head to the G League to get his wind back in the coming weeks, though the Nuggets may want him around for extra depth given their current injury situation. Either way, the Kentucky product isn't likely to be a fantasy-relevant contributor in 2018-19.