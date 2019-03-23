Vanderbilt earned three minutes during Friday's 111-93 win over the Knicks.

Vanderbilt made his 10th appearance of the season but didn't log any stats in this one. Nuggets coach Michael Malone has opted to shorten his rotation lately, and the rookie big man was already on the outside looking in most nights. As a result, with the exceptions of lopsided contests like this one, Vanderbilt will mostly be glued to the bench and shouldn't be relied on for fantasy purposes.