Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Plays three minutes in Friday's win
Vanderbilt earned three minutes during Friday's 111-93 win over the Knicks.
Vanderbilt made his 10th appearance of the season but didn't log any stats in this one. Nuggets coach Michael Malone has opted to shorten his rotation lately, and the rookie big man was already on the outside looking in most nights. As a result, with the exceptions of lopsided contests like this one, Vanderbilt will mostly be glued to the bench and shouldn't be relied on for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Returns from G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Assigned to G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Makes NBA debut•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable vs. Suns•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.