Vanderbilt (foot) is listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Utah, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Although Vanderbilt will carry a questionable tag into Wednesday, it seems unlikely that he'll be cleared to play, especially since he hasn't been a full participant in practice yet. The fact that he hasn't taken the court for the Nuggets this season also points to Vanderbilt beginning the year in the G League. Expect his status to be cleared up closer to tip.