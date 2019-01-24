Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable vs. Suns
Vanderbilt (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Vanderbilt was questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz for the first time all season, but he was ultimately ruled out. The rookie appears to be very close to making his NBA debut and will likely end up being a game-time decision Friday.
