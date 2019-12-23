Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Recalled by Nuggets
Vanderbilt was recalled by Denver ahead of Monday's tilt with the Suns.
Vanderbilt will rejoin the parent club after a brief stint in the G League. He's seen limited action in the NBA this year, averaging just 3.0 minutes across three games, and doesn't figure to impact the Nuggets' rotations.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Shuttled back to G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Recalled from G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Another terrific showing•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Floods box score Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Sent to G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Yet to leave the bench•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...