Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Recalled from G League
Vanderbilt has been recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Vanderbilt has been producing well in the G League in hopes to stay ready to contribute with the Nuggets. Vanderbilt averaged 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds over seven G League games before his call up Wednesday.
