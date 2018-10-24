Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Remains out Tuesday
Vanderbilt (foot) is out Tuesday against the Kings, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Vanderbilt remains without a timetable for a return from his right foot injury. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Thursday against the Lakers.
