Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Returns from G League
The Nuggets recalled Vanderbilt from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday.
Before making his NBA debut Jan. 25, Vanderbilt had been sidelined all season while recovering from right foot surgery. He's been in the G League for the past week and a half to pick up additional playing time and regain conditioning, but Denver will bring him back ahead of Wednesday's game in Brooklyn. On a deep Nuggets roster, it's unlikely that Vanderbilt will be a fixture in the rotation this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if another G League assignment was on tap in the near future.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Assigned to G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Makes NBA debut•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable vs. Suns•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Inching towards return•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...