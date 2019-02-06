The Nuggets recalled Vanderbilt from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday.

Before making his NBA debut Jan. 25, Vanderbilt had been sidelined all season while recovering from right foot surgery. He's been in the G League for the past week and a half to pick up additional playing time and regain conditioning, but Denver will bring him back ahead of Wednesday's game in Brooklyn. On a deep Nuggets roster, it's unlikely that Vanderbilt will be a fixture in the rotation this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if another G League assignment was on tap in the near future.