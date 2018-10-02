Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Ruled out Tuesday
Vanderbilt (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Lakers.
Vanderbilt hasn't been given any sort of timetable for his return, so he'll simply be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. At this point, his availability for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Clippers is uncertain as well, so any action in the preseason would simply be a bonus. The Nuggets' second-round pick will likely be quite buried on the frontcourt depth chart and his absence from camp and the preseason certainly doesn't help his chances of getting minutes early this season.
