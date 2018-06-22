Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Selected 41st overall, traded to Denver

Vanderbilt was selected by the Magic with the 41st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he was then traded to the Nuggets, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Vanderbilt saw action in just 14 games with Kentucky as a freshman last season, missing most of the campaign with an ankle injury. However, with an influx of talent expected for the Wildcats once again, Vanderbilt opted to head to the NBA and test his talents at the next level rather than put another season on tape. The 6-foot-9 forward is a solid ball-handler for his size and can rebound at a high rate, so once he's at full strength, Vanderbilt does possess the potential to turn into a contributor at the NBA level. Vanderbilt averaged an impressive 7.9 rebounds across just 17.0 minutes during that 14-game stretch at Kentucky.