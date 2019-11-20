Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Sent to G League
Vanderbilt was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
Vanderbilt has appeared in just three games and played nine minutes for the big club this season, so he'll head to the G League for some more consistent run.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Yet to leave the bench•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Plays three minutes in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Returns from G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Assigned to G League•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Makes NBA debut•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.