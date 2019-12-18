Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Shuttled back to G League
Vanderbilt was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
Vanderbilt has appeared in just three games for the Nuggets this season, so he'll head back to the G League for some more consistent run. In eight G League games this season, Vanderbilt is averaging 13.8 points 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.5 minutes per tilt.
