Play

Vanderbilt was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt has appeared in just three games for the Nuggets this season, so he'll head back to the G League for some more consistent run. In eight G League games this season, Vanderbilt is averaging 13.8 points 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.5 minutes per tilt.

More News
Our Latest Stories