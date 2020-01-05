The Nuggets assigned Vanderbilt to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Sunday.

Vanderbilt hasn't been able to crack a deep Nuggets rotation in his second NBA season, so he'll head down to the G League for a spell in order to pick up some much-needed playing time. Over his 10 appearances (one start) at the G League level this season, Vanderbilt is averaging 13.2 points, 8.0 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.4 minutes per game.