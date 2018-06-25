Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Spotted with cast on foot
Vanderbilt was spotted with a cast on his right foot and was getting around with a scooter during his introductory press conference with the Nuggets on Friday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
Vanderbilt sustained a sprained ankle late during his freshman season at Kentucky that resulted in him missing the NCAA tournament, so it's possible he's recovering from a related setback. With the Nuggets providing no indication Vanderbilt is at risk of a long-term absence, the expectation is that he'll be good to go for training camp, but his status for summer league action would seem to be more up in the air. As a second-round pick, Vanderbilt is far from a safe bet to make the Nuggets' season-opening roster if he elects to sign a contract with the team this year.
