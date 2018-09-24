Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Still no timetable
Vanderbilt (foot) remains without a return timetable, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports. "We don't have a timetable," president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said Monday. "Jarred is getting closer and closer."
The second-round pick was held out of summer league back in July, and at the time he was spotted with a cast on his right foot. The situation remains relatively clouded overall, but Vanderbilt battled an ankle injury near the end of his freshman season at Kentucky, and it's likely he was still dealing with some lingering effects. Connelly's comments Monday, however brief they were, seem to indicate that Vanderbilt won't be ready for the start of camp, but the hope is that he'll be healthy enough to see some action at some point in the preseason.
