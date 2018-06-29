Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: To be held out of summer league

Vanderbilt (foot) is not listed on the Nuggets' summer league roster, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Vanderbilt was spotted with a cast on his right foot at his introductory press conference the day after the draft, and there was speculation that it was related to the sprained ankle he suffered late in his freshman season at Kentucky. Nevertheless, the Nuggets are exercising caution with the second-round pick in order to ensure his health for training camp. Vanderbilt, however, will want to get back healthy and on the court as soon as possible given that a roster spot isn't a guarantee for the rookie.