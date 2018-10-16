Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Unavailable for season opener
Vanderbilt (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Vanderbilt remains without a timetable for a return from a foot injury, and the Nuggets are expected to evaluate him from game-to-game as the season unfolds. Even when he returns to health, he'll struggle for playing time as he's currently buried on the team's depth chart. Vanderbilt's next chance to take the court will come Saturday against the Suns.
