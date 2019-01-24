Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will not play Wednesday
Vanderbilt (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Vanderbilt came into the game questionable, however he has yet to return to practice with the team. He's yet to see any action for the Nuggets this season, so his absence won't affect their rotation.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Inching towards return•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Partial participant in practices•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: 'A ways away' from returning•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Unavailable for season opener•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...