Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Yet to leave the bench
Vanderbilt remains tied to the bench for the Nuggets after a somewhat impressive Summer League.
Vanderbilt left the Las Vegas Summer League averaging a double-double but that is yet to translate into any NBA basketball. He is buried behind both Paul Millsap and Jerami Grant as well as a number of fringe players. He would need injuries to others to have a chance at any meaningful minutes and can be ignored in all fantasy leagues.
