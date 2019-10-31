Vanderbilt remains tied to the bench for the Nuggets after a somewhat impressive Summer League.

Vanderbilt left the Las Vegas Summer League averaging a double-double but that is yet to translate into any NBA basketball. He is buried behind both Paul Millsap and Jerami Grant as well as a number of fringe players. He would need injuries to others to have a chance at any meaningful minutes and can be ignored in all fantasy leagues.

