McGee posted 12 points (6-12 FG), 13 rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win over Minnesota.

McGee looked good in his first start with the Nuggets, joining Nikola Jokic with a double-double in the massive starting lineup. The points and rebounds both marked highs for McGee since joining Denver in late March. If he sticks in the starting lineup for another game or two, he's an intriguing fantasy prospect with two games remaining in the regular season for Denver.