The Nuggets are finalizing a trade Thursday that will send McGee to Denver, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Cleveland is set to receive Isaiah Hartenstein and two future second-round picks in return, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McGee will replace Hartenstein as a shot-blocking, energy center on the second unit, but Denver likely won't count on him to play more than 15 minutes per game behind MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Over his 33 outings with the Cavaliers this season, McGee was a strong per-minute producer with averages of 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 15.2 minutes per contest.