McGee is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Hawks.
All indications are that McGee will be available to make his Nuggets debut after coming over from Cleveland at the deadline. McGee figures to slide in as the backup to Nikola Jokic, but he's unlikely to play enough minutes to be relevant in most fantasy leagues.
