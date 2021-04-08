McGee finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 106-96 victory over the Spurs.

Playing in just his second game since rejoining the Nuggets, McGee came within a whisker of recording a double-double. His role is seemingly going to depend on the specific matchup and so projecting his value is next to impossible. He would need an injury to Nikola Jokic to be considered a standard league pickup and given his durability, that seems unlikely, to say the least.