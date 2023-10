Huff (ribs) didn't play in Thursday's 103-90 preseason win over the Clippers.

Huff missed a third straight preseason game due to a rib fracture. His status for the regular season remains unclear, but his potential absence shouldn't have an impact on Denver's rotation. The versatile big man is operating under a two-way deal this season and is expected to spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the G League.