Green ended Friday's 113-97 victory over the Grizzlies with four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 25 minutes.

While Green only hit one shot on the night, his activity on both ends was contagious and he had his fingerprints all over this one. He made the most of his opportunity with Vlatko Cancar (right wrist sprain) and may have given coach Michael Malone something to think about.