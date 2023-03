Green posted three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Thursday's 119-100 victory over the Pistons.

Across seven March contests, Green has averaged just 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. With the Nuggets close to full strength, fantasy managers in standard leagues can safely leave Green on the waiver wire.