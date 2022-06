Green exercised his $4.5 million player option Sunday for the 2022-23 campaign, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Green averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 24.7 minutes across 75 appearances during his first season in Denver. However, the veteran forward may see a diminished role during his second campaign with the Nuggets if Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter (back) are both indeed healthy to start the campaign.