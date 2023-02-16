Green ended Wednesday's 118-109 win over Dallas with 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes.

Green reached double figures in the scoring column for the third game in a row, but Wednesday's performance was much more notable than the 10- and 12-point outings he provided Saturday and Monday. The 24 points were a season high for Green, but the big game came on 68.8 percent shooting from the field and wasn't supported by much production in the peripheral categories. Green can't be counted on to maintain this level of efficiency moving forward, and even if he does manage to do so, he'll be a candidate to see his minutes get cut down once Denver likely gets Jamal Murray (knee) and Aaron Gordon (ribs) back after the All-Star break while also adding Reggie Jackson to the second-unit mix.