Green finished Wednesday's 118-109 win over Dallas with 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes.

Green came off the bench and put together a decent first half with seven points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field. However, the power forward provided a serious spark on offense in the second half, knocking down 8-of-10 shot attempts for another 17 points before finishing with a team and season-high 24 points on the night. Green has now seen over 20 minutes in three straight games and has made the most of it with 10 or more points in each of those outings.