Green closed Saturday's 112-94 loss to Memphis with 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes.

The Nuggets had a rough performance on offense Saturday and looked outmatched, but Green was one of the top scoring weapons for Denver despite coming off the bench. He's now scored in double digits in five games in a row and is averaging 9.8 points with 2.4 boards per contest in February.